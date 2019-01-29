Minor ‘raped, murdered’: Delhi Commission for Women sends notice to police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after a 5-year-old girl’s body was found inside a jute sack in Samaypur Badli area, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the police, asking for the details in the case.

The DCW took suo-moto cognizance of the media reports regarding the five-year-old, who was “brutally raped and murdered” at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

According to the police, the child was missing from her home since January 26. She was later found dead inside the jute sack that was lying along a wall, barely 200 metres away from the home of the missing girl.

The parents searched for their daughter in their locality, and then alerted the police after failing to get any clue about her whereabouts.

“Reportedly, she was raped before the murder. This is a very serious matter,” the DCW said in the notice, directing the police to submit by Friday a copy of the FIR, and the autopsy report.

The Commission has also asked for the arrests, if any, in the case. “If not, please provide the reasons for the same,” it added.