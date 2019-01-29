Home Cities Delhi

Now, enjoy Dhaba’s mouth-watering regional and highway special dishes at Aerocity

Dhaba, established in 1986 by Azure Hospitality in Delhi, is all set to open its next outlet at Aerocity.

Handi Gosht (right) and the interiors of Dhaba at Aerocity.

By Express News Service

Dhaba, established in 1986 by Azure Hospitality in Delhi, is all set to open its next outlet at Aerocity. “We are thrilled to share that Delhi’s prime food, beverage and leisure destination, Aerocity, is about to get struck with Dhaba’s dildaar Punjabi love that has been warmly accepted in Delhi NCR, besides other cities across the country. Aerocity restaurant marks the tenth outlet for us after five successful years across the country. The response has always been heart-warming and we look forward to the same yet again,” said Rahul Khanna, one of the directors of Azure Hospitality.

At Aerocity, Dhaba comes in a new avatar with signature kitschy quirk, vintage collages and retro Indian décor of the 1980s and 1990s, and use of popular Indian weaving techniques in ikat fabrics. Designed by Atul Anand, this 52-seater outlet showcases environment-friendly décor using recycled elements and community tables for group seating.

The ambience effortlessly takes the excitement of a highway meal a few notches up.  The creative chaos of colours, quirky desi quotes, revival of vintage black and white Bollywood posters and the signature truck art adds to the overall dining experience. The mood of the restaurant is further enhanced by the mock façade of a building, which is designed like a small town.

Having said that, the real highway magic always takes place in the kitchen. Dhaba has a legendary classic Indian menu divided into three parts — the Tandoor, Tawa and Patila food. Chef Ravi Saxena expertly helms the Dhaba kitchen chronicle, bringing its fabled signature recipes. It has its old trademark signature recipes along with the new experimental Highway Specials. Though the soul of Dhaba is Punjabi, it also offers a whole range of other regional dishes too.

Soul curry

Dhaba has a legendary classic Indian menu divided into three parts — the Tandoor, Tawa and Patila food. Chef Ravi Saxena expertly helms the Dhaba kitchen chronicle, bringing its fabled signature recipes.

