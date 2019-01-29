Home Cities Delhi

Plea in Delhi HC for probe into allegations on Catholic priests  

The plea is listed for hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao.

Published: 29th January 2019

Nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus at their dharna at the High Court junction in Kochi, demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. ( Photo | ENS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday claiming that a nun’s complaint of alleged sexual abuse by a Catholic priest was ignored by the Church here and sought a thorough investigation by a central agency into all such allegations of sexual abuse involving the clergy.

The plea is listed for hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao.The petition has sought a direction to the Centre and the Delhi government for a thorough probe by a special investigation team or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the supervision of the high court.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Delhi Police Commissioner to set up a ‘clergy abuse Hotline’ so that survivors “may come forward to seek justice by registering their grievance and any person may give leads/tips to the law enforcement agency.”     

He claimed there was an allegation of sexual abuse in a catholic Delhi retreat centre which required to be investigated and the victim nun has written an anonymous letter to church authorities which chose not to act “against the perpetrator”.

The plea alleged that the inaction of church authorities is against the principle of natural justice and the victims have found it impossible to get their allegations taken seriously.

The plea referred to the case of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is an accused in Kerala nun rape case and presently out on bail, and said he was appointed as auxiliary bishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Delhi in 2009.

(With PTI inputs)

Catholic priest Sexual abuse Catholic priest sexual assault Sexual harassment Franco Mulakkal

