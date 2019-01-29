‘Stereotyping was a big issue when I began my career’

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video’s latest Indian original, Four More Shots Please, tells the story of four urban women — played by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo — as they struggle to keep afloat their personal and professional lives in Mumbai, while fighting the common culprits of everyday sexism and patriarchy. In the show, Maanvi, who rose to fame with the TVF-produced shows Pitchers and Tripling, plays the role of Siddhi Patel, a young, insecure girl made to feel terrible about her body type by her overbearing and marriage-insistent mother.

Speaking about the role, the actor said, “This was a character I’ve never played before. I usually get offered, or subconsciously end up choosing, parts that are overtly stronger, like the role of an independent, contemporary, working girl. Siddhi, the character I play in Four More Shots Please, is a contemporary and woman but she’s not a confident person, because she has a lot of these body issues. Her mother is extremely dominating and critical of her due to which Siddhi has never been able to develop her self-confidence.”

Maanvi, 33, grew up in New Delhi in a middle-class family. In 2007, she auditioned for the Disney Channel India TV show, Dhoom Machao Dhoom, and got selected for the role of Ambika ‘Bikki’ Gill, one of the bandmates in the central ‘Pink Band’ in the series. The teen musical-drama ran for a successful 100 episodes and was instrumental in launching the careers of Maanvi and her co-stars Vikarnt Messy, Toral Rasputra and Sriti Jha

“After Dhoom Machao Dhoom, I got offered my first film, Aamras (2009). The film tanked, but my work was appreciated,” she recalled. Maanvi then landed bit roles in the Hindi films, No One Killed Jessica and PK, interspersed with appearances in theatre productions and TV commercials. Success came with her role in Pitchers and Tripling, where she played the role of lead character Naveen’s supportive girlfriend.

Asked about the gradual takeover of the entertainment industry by emerging digital platforms, like Netflix or Amazon, Maanvi noted that while mainstream cinema is here to stay, web-shows and digital content have definitely stirred a new change in audience expectations in the country. “I feel movies still have an enigma attached to them.

We have been brought up on Bollywood, so the charm of movies is going to stay. For me, personally, what has changed is that I won’t do a movie just for the heck of it. Because I have so many opportunities on the web-space, I have that luxury of choice,” she said.