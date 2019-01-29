Home Cities Delhi

‘Stereotyping was a big issue when I began my career’

Maanvi, 33, grew up in New Delhi in a middle-class family.

Published: 29th January 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

(From left to right) Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J are all a part of Four More Shots Please.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video’s latest Indian original, Four More Shots Please, tells the story of four urban women — played by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo — as they struggle to keep afloat their personal and professional lives in Mumbai, while fighting the common culprits of everyday sexism and patriarchy. In the show, Maanvi, who rose to fame with the TVF-produced shows Pitchers and Tripling, plays the role of Siddhi Patel, a young, insecure girl made to feel terrible about her body type by her overbearing and marriage-insistent mother.

Speaking about the role, the actor said, “This was a character I’ve never played before. I usually get offered, or subconsciously end up choosing, parts that are overtly stronger, like the role of an independent, contemporary, working girl. Siddhi, the character I play in Four More Shots Please, is a contemporary and woman but she’s not a confident person, because she has a lot of these body issues. Her mother is extremely dominating and critical of her due to which Siddhi has never been able to develop her self-confidence.”

Maanvi, 33, grew up in New Delhi in a middle-class family. In 2007, she auditioned for the Disney Channel India TV show, Dhoom Machao Dhoom, and got selected for the role of Ambika ‘Bikki’ Gill, one of the bandmates in the central ‘Pink Band’ in the series. The teen musical-drama ran for a successful 100 episodes and was instrumental in launching the careers of Maanvi and her co-stars Vikarnt Messy, Toral Rasputra and Sriti Jha

“After Dhoom Machao Dhoom, I got offered my first film, Aamras (2009). The film tanked, but my work was appreciated,” she  recalled.  Maanvi then landed bit roles in the Hindi films, No One Killed Jessica and PK, interspersed with appearances in theatre productions and TV commercials. Success came with her role in Pitchers and Tripling, where she played the role of lead character Naveen’s supportive girlfriend.

Asked about the gradual takeover of the entertainment industry by emerging digital platforms, like Netflix or Amazon, Maanvi noted that while mainstream cinema is here to stay, web-shows and digital content have definitely stirred a new change in audience expectations in the country. “I feel movies still have an enigma attached to them.

We have been brought up on Bollywood, so the charm of movies is going to stay. For me, personally, what has changed is that I won’t do a movie just for the heck of it. Because I have so many opportunities on the web-space, I have that luxury of choice,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Four More Shots Please Kirti Kulhari Bani J Sayani Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp