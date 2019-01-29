Home Cities Delhi

Stirring up behind the stick

Delhi is mixologist Ash’s playground for adventure.

Published: 29th January 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Delhi is mixologist Ash’s playground for adventure. What she pours into the glass is also what she pours into her soul. While one satiates, the other nourishes. With a smile reaching her ears, she picks up a glass and cheers to the group of anticipatory women standing in front of her on the eve of Republic Day. “This one’s for all of you,” she says, cheering to the strength of womanhood of an independent Republic India.

She works behind the stick at OKO, at The Lalit, a place she has come to call home. “It’s rare for somebody to enjoy their place of work so much but it is true in my case. How there is immense gender inclusivity, aids the cause of empowering not just women but also all sexual orientations,” says Ash.
That night she opened up the bar with new concoctions, that are now on offer for all guests. Among her favourite mixes are Tom Yum Saim, Greentini (infused with green tea) and Passion Touch (with a base of passion fruit).

Moving behind the bar with great precision, avoiding a coalition with other barbacks, she finds her way to the centre of the station. Pouring out the libations of Choya Umeshu, Vodka, topped with a sublimely scented green tea decoction, she tells us how she wishes she could showcase her adroitness with her mixes back home but the liquor ban in the state has kept her away from doing so. For now, she’s happy putting it all out for us.  

Each of these beverages we had that night were paired with Asian flavours, but one doesn’t have to follow a rule book in this matter. Since her cocktails aren’t too strong neither not sober, they are the right amount of zesty and zen. That’s the balance she’s always been looking for.“It’s the only way to please large numbers. One must walk the middle path in everything they do,” she says. So, drink, don’t get drunk.

Make it at home Greenteani

Throw in Choya Umeshu 45 ml, vodka 30 ml, lime juice 15ml, honey 2 tsp, Green tea decoction 30ml and shake it all up. Serve it in a red stem martini glass and garnish with a plum slice

AT: OKO, The Lalit New Delhi, Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp