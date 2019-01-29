Time for a seaside winter in Delhi

By Express News Service

The best time to savour seafood in Delhi is winter. So during this short-lived affair that the city has with the cold days, we recommend you to flirt with seafood as well. These cravings lead us to SodaBottleOpenerWala recently. This quintessential Bombaiya-Irani Café is celebrating winters with their ‘Rum and Crab’ festival.

The crab thali comes in flavours like Matunga Crab, Maharastrian Crab, and Parsi Crab. For those looking for vegetarian options, there is a sumptuous Mushroom and Paneer Masala thali. We decided to try the Maharastrian and Matunga Crab.

The Maharashtrian crab with it’s spice is a lovely choice for anyone who loves it hot. The other choice, Matunga crab is loaded with coconut and isn’t as spicy.

While the star recipes happen to be crab based, the accompaniments are well worked upon and we would not have complained if those made up a thali on their own. Green chilli thecha, red coconut chutney, raita, Maharashtrian style mini vada, baingan bharta, bhaji dana, dal moringa, steamed rice, ragi roti, and saria papad on the side make it difficult to choose from.

The drinks menu with rum as the base ingredient, is perfect and suits the season. We tried their Ganna & Sons. It was the perfect blend of citrus and sugarcane. The restaurant is also offering other varieties in Castro Mojito, Bawi’s Hurricane, and The Good Doctor Sangria.

What can be better than this mix, it conjures a real coastal experience, which is a great deal considering how far Dilli is from the sea. A great deal indeed!

Next on the table was strawberry raspberry mousse, and anjeer and apple kheer. While the kheer was delicious, the mousse might not entice all.

Eating a crab is work and in a world of instant gratification, who wants to get their fingers dirty? But with the right kind of curry, it’s worth it. We will definitely think back on these wonderful winter delights.