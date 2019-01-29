Home Cities Delhi

Time for a seaside winter in Delhi

What can be better than this mix, it conjures a real coastal experience, which is a great deal considering how far Dilli is from the sea. A great deal indeed!

Published: 29th January 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The best time to savour seafood in Delhi is winter. So during this short-lived affair that the city has with the cold days, we recommend you to flirt with seafood as well. These cravings lead us to SodaBottleOpenerWala recently. This quintessential Bombaiya-Irani Café is celebrating winters with their ‘Rum and Crab’ festival.

The crab thali comes in flavours like Matunga Crab, Maharastrian Crab, and Parsi Crab. For those looking for vegetarian options, there is a sumptuous Mushroom and Paneer Masala thali. We decided to try the Maharastrian and Matunga Crab.

The Maharashtrian crab with it’s spice is a lovely choice for anyone who loves it hot. The other choice, Matunga crab is loaded with coconut and isn’t as spicy.

While the star recipes happen to be crab based, the accompaniments are well worked upon and we would not have complained if those made up a thali on their own. Green chilli thecha, red coconut chutney,  raita, Maharashtrian style mini vada, baingan bharta, bhaji dana, dal moringa, steamed rice, ragi roti, and saria papad on the side make it difficult to choose from.

The drinks menu with rum as the base ingredient, is perfect and suits the season. We tried their Ganna & Sons. It was the perfect blend of citrus and sugarcane. The restaurant is also offering other varieties in Castro Mojito,  Bawi’s Hurricane, and The Good Doctor Sangria.

What can be better than this mix, it conjures a real coastal experience, which is a great deal considering how far Dilli is from the sea. A great deal indeed!

Next on the table was strawberry raspberry mousse, and anjeer and apple kheer. While the kheer was delicious, the mousse might not entice all.

Eating a crab is work and in a world of instant gratification, who wants to get their fingers dirty? But with the right kind of curry, it’s worth it. We will definitely think back on these wonderful winter delights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bombaiya-Irani Café

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp