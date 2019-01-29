Home Cities Delhi

Woman, son held for killing elderly couple in Delhi

On January 26, police were informed about Virender Kumar Khaneja (77) and his wife Sarla (72) going missing.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A part-time maid was arrested and her minor son was detained on Monday for allegedly killing an elderly couple and robbing about Rs 9 lakh cash and gold jewellery in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony, police said Monday.

On January 26, police were informed about Virender Kumar Khaneja (77) and his wife Sarla (72) going missing. A police team then reached the couple’s house at Mount Kailash where they found the flat locked from inside.

Police broke the lock of the flat and found decomposed bodies of the couple, he said. During investigation, the domestic help, who worked on part-time basis and visited the couple once or twice a week was quizzed and tried to mislead officials. However, while examining CCTV footage, a youngster was seen, Biswal added. Police learnt he was the help’s son.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi murder Delhi couple murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp