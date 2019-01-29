Woman, son held for killing elderly couple in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A part-time maid was arrested and her minor son was detained on Monday for allegedly killing an elderly couple and robbing about Rs 9 lakh cash and gold jewellery in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony, police said Monday.

On January 26, police were informed about Virender Kumar Khaneja (77) and his wife Sarla (72) going missing. A police team then reached the couple’s house at Mount Kailash where they found the flat locked from inside.

Police broke the lock of the flat and found decomposed bodies of the couple, he said. During investigation, the domestic help, who worked on part-time basis and visited the couple once or twice a week was quizzed and tried to mislead officials. However, while examining CCTV footage, a youngster was seen, Biswal added. Police learnt he was the help’s son.

