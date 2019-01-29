Home Cities Delhi

World record surgery? 105-year-old undergoes full hip replacement

The patient was discharged from the hospital on January 22 when he was able to walk again.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi orthopaedician has reportedly applied for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records after operating upon who he claims is the oldest patient to undergo a successful total hip replacement surgery.

The patient, 105-year-old Gurbachan Singh Sandhu, used to walk with a stick even before the surgery and was fit for his age but was in considerable pain following a bathroom fall and unable to walk.
Orthopaedic surgeon with Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri, Kaushal Kant Mishra performed the surgery on him.

“The patient was brought to the hospital on January 19 and after assessing his condition and carrying out necessary tests, it was concluded that the surgery will improve his quality of life and the benefits outweight the risks,” a senior executive with the hospital said.

The patient was discharged from the hospital on January 22 when he was able to walk again.Hospital sources claimed that previous record of the oldest person having undergone this surgery was with a Britisher, who was 102 at the time of surgery in 2011.

They explained that the surgery can be of two types — cemented and uncemented — but as side effects in the previous one are particularly serious, the latter method was chosen for Sandhu.The doctor said, his patient’s good bone quality even at that age, was another factor for choosing uncemented surgical procedure, adding, Sandhu did not smoke or drink, and regularly went for walks.

“Most people of his age become weak and vulnerable, but he is full of life and energy. He wanted to walk and not lay on a bed ...” Mishra said.“Incidentally, by the time I was born, Sandhu had already retired. So, this surgery feels very different,” he said.

Patient’s health was deciding factor: Doc

Orthopaedic surgeon with Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri, Kaushal Kant Mishra performed the surgery. The patient was discharged from the hospital on January 22 when he was able to walk again. Sandhu’s good bone health was a reassuring factor, said Mishra

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hip replacement World record surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp