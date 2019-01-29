World record surgery? 105-year-old undergoes full hip replacement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi orthopaedician has reportedly applied for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records after operating upon who he claims is the oldest patient to undergo a successful total hip replacement surgery.

The patient, 105-year-old Gurbachan Singh Sandhu, used to walk with a stick even before the surgery and was fit for his age but was in considerable pain following a bathroom fall and unable to walk.

Orthopaedic surgeon with Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri, Kaushal Kant Mishra performed the surgery on him.

“The patient was brought to the hospital on January 19 and after assessing his condition and carrying out necessary tests, it was concluded that the surgery will improve his quality of life and the benefits outweight the risks,” a senior executive with the hospital said.

The patient was discharged from the hospital on January 22 when he was able to walk again.Hospital sources claimed that previous record of the oldest person having undergone this surgery was with a Britisher, who was 102 at the time of surgery in 2011.

They explained that the surgery can be of two types — cemented and uncemented — but as side effects in the previous one are particularly serious, the latter method was chosen for Sandhu.The doctor said, his patient’s good bone quality even at that age, was another factor for choosing uncemented surgical procedure, adding, Sandhu did not smoke or drink, and regularly went for walks.

“Most people of his age become weak and vulnerable, but he is full of life and energy. He wanted to walk and not lay on a bed ...” Mishra said.“Incidentally, by the time I was born, Sandhu had already retired. So, this surgery feels very different,” he said.

Patient’s health was deciding factor: Doc

