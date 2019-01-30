Home Cities Delhi

12 die of swine flu in Delhi hospitals; health ministry says no deaths in city

As of January 29, at least 617 people have been diagnosed with swine flu in Delhi, the third highest number after Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Swine Flu

Representational image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 600 people have tested positive for swine flu in Delhi, while two city-based government-run hospitals have reported 12 deaths due to the H1N1 virus till Tuesday.

No death has been reported due to the infection in the national capital so far, according to the health ministry data. However, two Centre-run hospitals -- Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia -- have reported 12 deaths due to the H1N1 virus.

According to a senior health ministry official, Rajasthan has recorded 1,976 cases of swine flu and 76 deaths till Tuesday. Gujarat has reported 659 cases and 27 deaths. In Delhi, 532 people have been diagnosed with the H1N1 virus.

No death has been reported in the national capital so far, he said. Punjab has reported 27 deaths and 188 swine flu cases, Haryana eight deaths and 388 cases, Maharashtra 12 deaths and 96 cases, Uttar Pradesh 4 deaths and 215 cases while Kerala has reported 3 deaths and 100 cases so far.

Telangana has witnessed one death and 271 cases, while Karnataka has recorded 189 cases of H1N1. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 10 deaths and 121 cases.

According to a senior official at the Safdarjung hospital, three persons have died due to swine flu, but none of them are Delhi residents.

The RML has witnessed nine deaths, of which 8 people belonged to Delhi and one hailed from Haryana.

Asked why the health ministry's data doesn't include the fatalities reported by these two hospitals in the city, a senior health ministry official said, "Our data is based on the figures given by state governments. Though RML and Safdarjung are Centre-run hospitals, they submit their data to the Delhi government."

