AAP government wants Centre to help in grain storage 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday stated that it would write to the Centre seeking exemption from a clause on storage of grains if the Minimum Support Price (MSP) offered by the state to farmers is higher than what the Centre offers.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Central government’s rules state that if any state government offers an MSP higher than what the Centre gives, the state would be responsible for creating the infrastructure for storage of the grains. “We will write to the Centre asking for exemption under this rule because we cannot create storage facilities, so this circular is a problem. It is for big states, not applicable to Delhi” said Gopal Rai, development minister.

He was speaking during a ‘Krishi Sammelan’ (farmer conference) in which members of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Indian Agricultural Research Institute, officers of the Telangana agriculture department, and other farmers’ representatives took part.

One proposal before the government is the Telangana model of providing pre-assistance of Rs 4,000 per hectare of land to farmer before they start cultivating their fields. In Telangana this was implemented in May of 2018 in which the state government distributed more than 50 lakh cheques to farmers.

The second proposal is implementing the Swaminathan Committee’s report, which recommends giving 50 per cent more than the estimated cost of production per hectare of the crop to the farmer.

The meeting was inconclusive as the government could not decide which model to follow, but many concerns of farmers from Delhi were shared during the conference.

According to the government, around 20,000 families are involved in cultivation in the national capital. The biggest of the centres in Delhi are the north Delhi areas of Narela and Najafgarh, which is why Rai would be holding public meetings with farmers next month to get the more feedback on the two models that the government is looking at.

“Soon we will publicise both the options in front of us, seeking opinion from the public. The two public meeting will be held for the same purpose. We have taken the decision to provide relief to the farmers and implement the Swaminathan Committee report, so our government will do it. After February 10, we will submit a final report to the chief minister for final approval” added Rai.