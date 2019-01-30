Catering to the needs of executives

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

Introduced to cater to the growing needs of executives, the Skoda Superb Corporate Edition is a great-looking machine that comes with a plethora of creature comforts. This version stands out thanks to its wide radiator grille, sharp lines, and a very large glasshouse that gives the car an airy feel. The interior is finished in a dark brushed décor with stone beige leather upholstery which offers an elegant appeal and the space on board is probably the best in the business, especially the rear seat that offers a generous amount of legroom.

Going places

In terms of safety features and creature comfort, the vehicle comes packed with goodies. The list includes adaptive headlights, eight airbags, electronic stability control, and a rearview camera to make parking easy. You also get a floating touchscreen infotainment system that pairs with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirrorlink. The car also comes equipped with Skoda’s integrated connectivity solution known as BossConnect that allows you to access a plethora of features such as the radio and navigation from the rear seat.

Powering the Skoda Superb Corporate Edition is a 1.8-TSI petrol engine that delivers 180 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. It is a powerful unit that is touted to be quite frugal as well as Skoda claims a mileage figure of 14.64 kmpl. Currently, on offer with a manual transmission, Skoda does intend on introducing an automatic version later this year.

