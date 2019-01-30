Cleaner air will increase Delhiites life expectancy by nearly three years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The life expectancy of Delhiites will be up by nearly three years if the target of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to improve air quality by 20 to 30 per cent in the next five years is fulfilled, a new study said.

In Delhi, reducing the annual average PM2.5 (Particulate Matter 2.5) by 25 per cent, or 29 micrograms per cubic metre, would translate to a gain in life expectancy of roughly 2.8 years for the average resident, according to a study by Air Quality Life Index report on the ‘Potential Benefits of India’s War Against Pollution’.

“If all of the 102 cities reduced particulate pollution by 25 per cent, their aggregate annual average PM2.5 exposure would be 14 μg/m3 lower than 2016 levels. This would translate to an average gain in life expectancy of 1.4 years,” the report said.

The 102 cities singled out by the NCAP have higher pollution levels than the national average, so they stand to gain more if they implement their pollution reduction action plans, it added.

The NCAP was launched on January 10 by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan to improve air quality by 20 to 30 per cent in the next five years with 2017 as the base year in 102 most-polluting cities in the country.

The report said that among the 102 cities, a 25 per cent pollution reduction would translate to a two to three year gain in life expectancy.