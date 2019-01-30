Delhi’s air quality ‘poor’,  likely to deteriorate further in coming days 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, and it is likely to deteriorate further in the next three days. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 256, in the ‘poor’ category, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 to 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, 16 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Tuesday morning due to fog.

“Surface wind speed is allowing the pollutants to disperse and keeping the AQI in the poor category. The prevailing cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue for next one to two days. A fresh western disturbance is likely to result in some rain over the northern part on January 31.

Hence, air quality is predicted to deteriorate slightly by tomorrow but after that, it may improve to moderate by February 1 under the post influence of small amount of rainfall,” said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The concentration of pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 96 microgrammes per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 159 ug/m3, respectively, according to SAFAR.

The prescribed safe standard for both these pollutants is 110 and 185 ug/m3, respectively.

In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida recorded ‘poor’ air quality, while Gurugram recorded ‘moderate’, said the CPCB. It was a cold Tuesday morning in Delhi, with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

“There was shallow fog in the morning and there will be haze throughout the day,” an India Meteorological Department official said. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, humidity was recorded at 91 per cent while visibility was at 1,000 metres. Monday’s maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded four notches below the average at 18.9 degrees Celsius and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.