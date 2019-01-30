Home Cities Delhi

MJ Akbar harassment row: Summoned by Delhi court, Priya Ramani says time to tell her story

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal’s court, which recorded statements of seven witnesses, including Akbar’s, summonedRamani.

Published: 30th January 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Priya Ramani, the scribe who accused Union minister MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, is to appear in a Delhi court on February 25 to defend herself in the defamation case filed by the Rajya Sabha member.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal’s court, which recorded statements of seven witnesses, including Akbar’s, issued the direction on Tuesday on Akbar’s plea, summoning Ramani.

Akbar has dismissed all charges levelled against him as ‘false, wild and baseless,” while seven witnesses on his behalf who concluded their statements, said that his impeccable reputation built over the years was tarnished and caused grave damage to his reputation by tweets and publications.  

“It’s time to tell our side of the story,” tweeted Ramani, expressing her resolve to defend herself. “Akbar and his witnesses have made their statements to the court. Now it’s the turn of my side to tell their stories. We have and need only one defence, the truth,” she said.

TAGS
Priya Ramani MJ Akbar

