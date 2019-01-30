Haryana not releasing water into Yamuna: Delhi Jal Board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water supply to the Lutyens zone and other central Delhi areas will be affected if Haryana does not allow clean water to enter the Yamuna, the Delhi government has informed the High Court.

The Delhi Jal Board informed the High Court that Haryana had blocked the channel which supplies additional water to the Yamuna to dilute its pollution levels. Water being received at Wazirabad was unusable for treatment as it had high levels of ammonia, it added. Haryana has to release 719 cusecs of water daily into Munak canal and 330 cusecs per day in Delhi Sub-Branch Canal.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao issued a notice to Haryana and directed the principal secretary of its water department to reply to the allegations made by the Delhi government by February 4. The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on February 5.

In its application, the DJB said water treated at Wazirabad was supplied to central Delhi, where all the major government offices, bungalows and the Supreme Court and the High Court are located.

The DJB sought the court’s help in removal of the ‘bunds’ on the DD-8 channel, which supplies clean water into the Yamuna. If Haryana cannot control the pollutants being discharged into the river, the DJB said, then the neighbouring state should increase the clean water being supplied into the Yamuna to dilute the pollution.

The Board has also said that obstructing the water channel attracts the provisions of Section 431 of IPC, which prescribes a maximum jail term of five years for making any road, bridge or river impassable or unnavigable. It also contended that blocking of the DD-8 channel violated the Supreme Court’s order that the Wazirabad reservoir must always be full of water.