Home Cities Delhi

Homeless woman mowed down by car in central Delhi

According to police, Sukhbir Parmar, a resident of Gurgaon, was on his way to the New Delhi railway station when the accident took place.

Published: 30th January 2019 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A homeless woman died after being hit by a car merely 100 metres away from the Connaught Place police station on Monday night, police said.

The 27-year-old driver of the car has been arrested. He works at a private company in Gurgaon, they said.

According to police, Sukhbir Parmar, a resident of Gurgaon, was on his way to the New Delhi railway station when the accident took place. The incident took place around 11 pm. The car hit the woman when she was crossing the road near the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

A patrolling team reached the spot and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, said a senior police officer. We have not been able to ascertain the identity of the woman as no documents were found on her. However, initial investigation revealed that she used to begin the locality," the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accident Delhi Car Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp