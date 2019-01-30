Irked L-G Anil Baijal holds meeting to expedite Metro project work

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unhappy over the slow progress made in the Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plan to build 60 Metro stations, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting with all the stakeholders on Tuesday.

To provide easy travelling to Metro commuters, the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) presented the design on how to make provide all the facilities for last mile connectivity in areas surrounding a Metro station.

As per the MMI plan, bus stands, approach roads, walkways, parking areas for autos, shuttle bus, e-rickshaw and private vehicles will be created wherever it is feasible.

According to government sources, Baijal spoke about the “lack of coordination” among the agencies after he went through the status report presented at the general body meeting of the UTTIPEC.

The UTTIPEC directed the instructions to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to prepare detailed drawings of MMI for all Metro stations and forward them within three months to the respective executing agency/ agencies for their implementation.

The DMRC has decided that the project will be implemented at Metro stations falling under the Phase III. The first six Metro stations, where inspection has been carried out, are Kashmere Gate, Nehru Enclave, Nehru Place, South Campus (Dhaula Kuan), Moti Bagh, and Mayur Vihar Phase-I.