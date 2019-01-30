Lil Flea is coming back to Delhi with a bang

By Express News Service

The hippiest and perhaps the most-curated market of Delhi, The Lil Flea, is coming back with a bang. With 250 handpicked brands bringing stuff and styles that you haven’t seen before; stuff that you will not find even in the corridors of massive malls, The Lil Flea is surely a paradise for Shopaholics!

The market brings for you the simple and timeless style of Vraj: Bhoomi, the quirky and modern street fashion of The Glu Affair, the hand-painted shoes by Shoes Your Daddy and home decor items by Objectory and Classic Moments.

You can even satiate the philanthropist in you by purchasing stuff from Desi Hangover that contributes towards the education of children with every purchase that you make.

The foodies can feast on some delectable world cuisines, experimental and fusion food, handpicked by the experts from the over 50 food brands at the market. The Croissants & desserts by Suchali’s bakehouse, wood-fired Pizzas by Baking Bad and great flavours of Bengali Cuisine with Bong Chop Shop, are some of the brands that literally offer mouth-watering stuff.

If you are a book lover you can meet many of your tribe and can even exchange a book or two while the movie buffs can enjoy the celebrated world cinema at the open air movie theatre. Moonrise Kingdom, Before Sunrise, Hachiko, Love Rosie, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Breakfast at Tiffany’s are some of the movies that will be shown here.

And when you need to take a break from all the shopping, you can recharge your batteries listening to some of the most original sounds coming from the indie music scene in the country. Coming all the way from Mumbai, just for The Lil Flea are some of the strongest new voices in the indie scene. These include the soothing melodies of Nikhil D’souza, fun sounds of Tejas Menon, Dylan inspired music of Clayton Hogermeer, African rhythms with Bombay Djembe Folas and Indian Sufi Rock specialists Kabir Cafe. And from Delhi, there’s Sanjeeta Bhattacharya who’ll make you sway to some nice jazz tunes and Kamakshi Khanna who’ll get you grooving on pop music.