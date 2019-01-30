Looking between sight and insight 

Home Cities Delhi

Despite his blindness, Mukherjee also kept on with his teaching at his alma matar Kala Bhawan, a noted institution of education and research in visual arts at Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan. 

Thoughtful and self-effacing, artist Benode Behari Mukherjee lives even today, 38 years after he died. Why? Because of his indomitable spirit! While an eye operation blinded him at the age of 52, it didn’t deter him from living his life to the fullest.

In addition, despite being blind he wrote some remarkable texts, including a history of the beginnings of modern art education in India, two autobiographical pieces and a few meditations on art, literature and their value in different cultures.

“This in itself is a good reason for having a major exhibition of his works,” says Art Historian R Siva Kumar, who has curated more than 100 works of Mukherjee, and put up an exhibition, Between Sight and Insight: Glimpses of Benode Behari Mukherjee, at Vadehra Art Gallery in New Delhi. The show will remain on till February 22. The show presents Mukherjee through multiple lenses, including glimpses of him through his own eyes (self-portraits) and his intimate sketches of flora that reveal how he saw the world through his limited eyesight.

“He made a clean break from the tradition of mythological and historical paintings that stretched from Ravi Varma to the Bengal School artists of his time, replacing it with an art that brought the subjectivity of the artist to the center of his practice. He drew upon several Eastern and European antecedents to develop an independent style that is internally coherent,” says Kumar.

Kumar also maintains that Mukherjee is the first major muralist India has produced. His mural, The Life of the Medieval Saints, has been described as the single most important work of the 20th century. “Such an artist, I hope you will agree, needs to be better known,” he adds.

