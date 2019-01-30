National modern art museum to open at night once a month

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a unique initiative, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) will keep its museum open at night for visitors on the last working day of every month.

The first edition of ‘night at the museum’ will take place on January 30 in collaboration with the India Art Fair. The museum will be open from 8 pm to 11 pm.

The NGMA will conduct guided tours of its permanent collections, which are on display at the permanent gallery, that include the works of Amrita Sher-Gil, Rabindranath Tagore, Raja Ravi Verma, Nandalal Bose, and Jamini Roy.

Visitors will also get an opportunity to view the special exhibitions of ‘Roopantar’, an exhibition of sculptures from the treasures on NGMA, and ‘Dandi Yatra’, an exhibition that pays homage to the iconic Dandi March in 1930 which has been captured by artist Chhaganlal Jadav.

“We plan to make’ night at the museum’ a monthly event on the last working day of every month. We want to pull crowds who come to visit India Gate to the museum,” NGMA director general Adwaita Gadanayak said.

“Office goers also miss the chance to visit the museum which otherwise shuts down at 6pm.”

In the first edition of the programme, the NGMA will organise cultural performances for visitors visiting the museum. “We want to change the experience of the people visiting museums and offer them a holistic experience. We will also plan food stalls and renovate our cafeteria and arrange for cultural performances. We are experimenting with this for the first time,” said Gadanayak.

The NGMA had recently put on display items that were gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by different organisations and people. It held the auctioning of the gifts on January 27 and 28 January.

Exhibition marks India-Bhutan ties

To celebrate 50 years of India-Bhutan diplomatic relations, an exhibition of rare thangka paintings, sculptures and photographs associated with Guru Padmasambhava began on Tuesday. The exhibition showcases traditional art, focussing on the sage who was born to the royal family.