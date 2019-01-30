Numero Uno launches new trucker jackets

By Express News Service

Numero Uno, India’s oldest jeanswear and fashion wear brand, have launched their exclusive ‘Trucker Jackets’ range for men and women. The three kinds that are available includes Holy Saint Trucker Jacket, Jack Sailor Trucker Jacket and Aye Captain Trucker Jacket.

The Holy Saint Trucker Jacket is faded and loosely fitted denim trucker, beautifully designed with a bright saint print at the back which is enhanced with a touch of craftsmanship and detailed handwork to give it a more personalised and realistic 3D look. The print and handwork give a carefree, nomadic, free spirited feel to the wearer.

The Jack Sailor Trucker Jacket is an awe-inspiring denim trucker with a crazy skull pirate print embellished with beads, braids and metals.

The best part is the dreadlocks swinging from the skull making it look even more alive. It embodies the spirit of adventure and fearless attitude.

The Aye Captain Trucker Jacket is a raw indigo trucker with a zip fastening front opening and a dare devil Captain Print at the back.

These jackets are available online at www.numerounojeanswear.com.