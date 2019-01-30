Paintings show how Mahatma Gandhi lived for peace

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The galleries of Lalit Kala Akademi in Delhi will exhibit 75 paintings on the theme, ‘Gandhi and World Peace’, as a part of the Centre’s celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

The exhibition, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, will be open till February 12. The exhibition is being held in association with Sir J J School of Art, Mumbai. he paintings have been chosen from among 200 paintings produced at the Sir J J School of Art, Mumbai on the occasion of Gandhi’s birthday on October 2.

“We held a workshop to mark Gandhi’s 150th birthday where we invited around 200 contemporary artists to paint on the theme of world peace. All the paintings on display were produced in a day.,” said Vishwanath D Sabale, dean, J J School of Art.

The pictures will show visitors how Gandhi spread harmony through his principles. The exhibition aims to reach out to the general population. A few paintings capture Gandhi and B R Ambedkar in a frame, while defining moments such as the Dandi march found expression through a range of paintings. Gandhi’s concepts of cleanliness and sanitation are the other themes of some of the paintings.