Home Cities Delhi

Paintings show how Mahatma Gandhi lived for peace

The exhibition, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, will be open till February 12. The exhibition is being held in association with Sir J J School of Art, Mumbai.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Paintings of Mahatma Gandhi.

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The galleries of Lalit Kala Akademi in Delhi will exhibit 75 paintings on the theme, ‘Gandhi and World Peace’, as a part of the Centre’s celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma. 
The exhibition, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, will be open till February 12. The exhibition is being held in association with Sir J J School of Art, Mumbai.  he paintings have been chosen from among 200 paintings produced at the Sir J J School of Art, Mumbai on the occasion of Gandhi’s birthday on October 2.

“We held a workshop to mark Gandhi’s 150th birthday where we invited around 200 contemporary artists to paint on the theme of world peace. All the paintings on display were produced in a day.,” said Vishwanath D Sabale, dean, J J School of Art.

The pictures will show visitors how Gandhi spread harmony through his principles. The exhibition aims to reach out to the general population. A few paintings capture Gandhi and B R Ambedkar in a frame, while defining moments such as the Dandi march found expression through a range of paintings. Gandhi’s concepts of cleanliness and sanitation are the other themes of some of the paintings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalit Kala Akademi Art exhibition Gandhi and World Peace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp