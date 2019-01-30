Home Cities Delhi

SDMC shirking from its duty on simian menace: AAP

The AAP government blamed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) of shifting the responsibility of trapping and translocating monkeys from the city.

By Express News Service

On Tuesday, the Chief Wildlife Warden informed the Delhi High Court that the South MCD cannot abdicate its responsibility on the pretext of a letter which is not valid. The warden’s submission came in an affidavit filed before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao which listed the matter for hearing on March 6. 

“The contention of SDMC about the local body being not empowered to catch monkeys is not valid,” said the city government’s affidavit. “By making such application, it is a move by the municipal corporation to shift the responsibility of trapping and translocation of monkeys from the inhabited areas and the civic agency cannot abdicate its responsibility on the pretext of a letter which is not valid in respect of trapping monkeys from habitation areas of Delhi.” 

It also stated that simians in the inhabited areas are commensal in nature and not those found in the wild. These commensal monkeys have evolved by adapting themselves to live close to human habitations and sustain on food provided by the locals, the Delhi government said.
The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Meera Bhatia for directions to the authorities to take steps to deal with the menace of monkeys.

NGO Wildlife SOS had earlier told the court that monkey population is rapidly increasing in urban areas due to the easy access to food, especially in garbage, as compared to forest areas where they have to forage for food. The SDMC had earlier told the court that it “lacked the expertise” and was ill-equipped to catch monkeys.  With Agency inputs

