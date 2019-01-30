Shortage of staff hits Safdarjung’s speciality block

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Super Speciality Block (SSB) at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital is yet to be fully functional, primarily because of shortage of staff — especially nurses. Developed at a cost of Rs 920 crore, the 800-bed block is running with around 50 per cent of the sanctioned staff ever since it was inaugurated in June 2018, after a delay of over a year.

The SSB houses tertiary care facilities in eight departments of cardiac surgery, cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, respiratory medicine, and endocrinology.

Due to the paucity of nursing staff, doctors, paramedical staff, and technicians, some of the facilities at the hospital are still not fully operational. Also, the installation of high-end equipment such as MRI guided brain suite, gamma knife, and robotic OTs is awaited.

There is a 50 per cent shortage of nurses and 30 per cent of doctors and paramedics in all eight departments combined. While the staff from the existing facilities was shifted to the new block, new recruitments are still underway, as per hospital officials.

“We are in a handicapped position. There is around a 30-35 per cent shortage of doctors but that is still manageable. The limiting factor is shortage of nurses. We have been told that the recruitment will start and staff will be available in next two months,” said a senior doctor.

What makes the situation challenging is that the patient load has been increasing substantially ever since the opening of the block.

Dr Neeraj Gupta, Estate Officer, Safdarjung Hospital, said the administration is facing some issues with respect to applications during the recruitment drive. “Highly educated doctors are required for specialised facilities at the block and sometimes they are not interested in working with government set up as the private sector seems more lucrative. This is one of the issues we are facing,” he said.



“New posts for 188 professors and associate professors along with other academic staff were envisaged in the SSB, but it is an ongoing process. Advertisements for recruitment were done and it will take some time.”

Moreover, the installation of high-end machines will also take more time. “There are not many manufacturers of such machines so it is still under process,” Dr Gupta said.