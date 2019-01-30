Home Cities Delhi

Simple dietary measures can prevent swine flu

You may be surprised to learn that a few simple dietary measures can help prevent infections like swine flu.

By Neelanjana singh
Express News Service

With the deadly swine flu claiming over 50 lives in Rajasthan recently, it is only pertinent that we dwell on measures to prevent this infection. You may be surprised to learn that a few simple dietary measures can help prevent infections like swine flu. 

Let’s talk about some foods that have been favoured as protective and preventive agents, based on documented evidence. We are a tea-loving nation and our age-old habit of beginning the day with a cup of tea may actually be beneficial in this respect. Drinking black tea to the tune of five cups a day enhances the activity of the T-cells, which are responsible for providing immunity to the body. The T-cells pump out interferons into the body to protect us or fight the infection, if required. Remember to drink these five cups of tea across the entire day, not at one go. This practice also ensures good hydration levels in the body, which can be a challenge during the winter months.

Raw garlic is another very potent infection-fighting food, which has been put to use since ancient times. In the First World War, it was used to prevent gangrene and blood poisoning. Loaded with a sulphur compound allicin, garlic acts by boosting the white blood cell count in the body. Just three to four cloves of raw garlic a day is all you need. You can even have it in the form of a chutney.

Asafoetida (heeng) is yet another powerful food that can prevent viral infections such as swine flu. Research conducted in Taiwan demonstrated that this spice was more effective in killing the H1N1 virus than one of the anti-viral drugs that was commonly used for treating this condition. Asafoetida contains more than a hundred active compounds with both curative and preventive properties. A pinch of heeng is all one needs in a day, and this should be easy to incorporate as we in India are used to its pungent flavour and smell (which comes from the sulphur compounds present in it).

The regular intake of Indian Gooseberry (amla) boosts the levels of Vitamin C in the system and helps prevent even the deadliest of infections. 
It is, therefore, not a surprise that Chyawanprash, whose main ingredient is amla, has been widely popular in our country since time immemorial.

One of the plants that is revered all across India is the tulsi. There are three varieties of tulsi (Krishna, Rama and Vana) and a combination of all three can work very effectively to prevent viral infections. One can even make a decoction of tulsi with spices like cinnamon and black pepper. You may add some honey to it  as it has both antioxidant and anti-viral properties. We have an excellent variety of honey to choose from — tulsi, leechi and multiflower are some kinds. Generally, darker the colour of the honey, the more effective it is.
More on foods to keep viruses at bay, next week.

