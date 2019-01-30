Three-cornered poll fight this time in Delhi: Sheila Dikshit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi will witness a three-cornered contest involving the Congress, the BJP and the AAP in the general election, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said on Tuesday.

“We believe in working together and in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, we will target all the seven seats,” she told reporters here.

The former Delhi chief minister welcomed the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East ahead of the poll.She also lauded party chief Rahul Gandhi’s announcement that the Congress will guarantee a “minimum income” to every individual in the country, if voted to poor.

“This will be an unprecedented step, which has never been taken in any other country to the best of my knowledge. We are going to do it after the Congress party comes to power in 2019,” Dikshit said.