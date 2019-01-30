Womaniya not being shelved, says Anurag Kashyap

By Express News Service

Refuting rumours that his upcoming production, tentatively titled Womaniya, has been shelved due to budgetary constraints, producer Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday announced that the film will go on floors on February 10. Directed by debutant Tushar Hiranandani, Womaniya is based on the real-life story of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, to be portrayed in the film by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

Womaniya will be shot across various locations in Uttar Pradesh. Tushar Hiranandani has previously worked as a writer on Dishoom, Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Grand Masti. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Kashyap’s 2018 directorial, Manmarziyaan.