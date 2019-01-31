Home Cities Delhi

Union Minister Alphons praises Sikkim for tourism infra, policy 

KJ Alphons

Union Minister KJ Alphons (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Applauding the Sikkim government’s steps for sustainable tourism, Union Minister of Tourism K J Alphons on Wednesday said its initiative to promote ‘homestays’ has provided jobs to citizens in the state. He also praised the state’s ‘dispersing destinations’ policy for tourists while inaugurating a ‘Northeast circuit’ in state capital Gangtok.

The minister inaugurated the project for the development of the Northeast circuit of Rangpo-Rorathang-Aritar-Phadamchen-Nathang-Sherathang-Tsongmo-Gangtok-Phodong-Mangan-Lachung-Yumthang-Lachen-Thangu-Gurudongmer-Mangan-Gangtok-Tuminlingee-Singtam under the Swadesh Darsan scheme. The Centre had earlier sanctioned Rs 98 crore for the project in Sikkim.

The Centre is focusing on developing the tourism sector in the Northeast under the Swadesh Darshan, one of the flagship schemes of the tourism ministry for development of thematic circuits in the country. Under this project, facilities like tourist information centre, meditation centre, organic eco-tourism centre, log huts, walkways, souvenir shops, cafeterias, last mile connectivity, parking and public toilets would be developed.

