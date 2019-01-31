Amarinder Singh worried over revenue loss, seeks special debt relief packages

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Underscoring the financial stress being faced by Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sought a special debt relief package, along with a one-time package to pay the entire debt of distressed farmers, from the Central government.

At a meeting of the 15th Finance Commission here, Amarinder raised concerns over the loss of revenue post-GST rollout. He said the compensation for the loss from the Centre will end from July 1, 2022, resulting in a drastic fall in revenue in the range of Rs 10,000- Rs 12,000 crore per annum. He urged the Commission to recommend to the Centre a graded compensation formula for states like Punjab beyond June 30, 2022, so that they do not “fall off the cliff”.

Highlighting the specific problems of the state, Amarinder pointed out that Punjab had the highest ‘interest payments to total revenue receipts’ ratio and ‘outstanding debt to gross state domestic product’ ratio.

The package, he said, could be provided under the General Debt Relief Scheme, linking it to the fiscal performance of the states, as done previously. With a debt of Rs 2.10 lakh crore, inherited from the previous government, Punjab was a revenue deficit state, he said, but the last Finance Commission had omitted the state from revenue deficit grant states.

Grants sought

Amarinder sought B12,000 cr grant for water cycle management in rural and urban areas

He sought B500 cr for river cleaning and B3,682 crore for groundwater improvement