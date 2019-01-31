Home Cities Delhi

Amarinder Singh worried over revenue loss, seeks special debt relief packages

At a meeting of the 15th Finance Commission here, Amarinder raised concerns over the loss of revenue post-GST rollout.

Published: 31st January 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder SIngh. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Underscoring the financial stress being faced by Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sought a special debt relief package, along with a one-time package to pay the entire debt of distressed farmers, from the Central government.  

At a meeting of the 15th Finance Commission here, Amarinder raised concerns over the loss of revenue post-GST rollout. He said the compensation for the loss from the Centre will end from July 1, 2022, resulting in a drastic fall in revenue in the range of Rs 10,000- Rs 12,000 crore per annum. He urged the Commission to recommend to the Centre a graded compensation formula for states like Punjab beyond June 30, 2022, so that they do not “fall off the cliff”.

Highlighting the specific problems of the state, Amarinder pointed out that Punjab had the highest ‘interest payments to total revenue receipts’ ratio and ‘outstanding debt to gross state domestic product’ ratio.

The package, he said, could be provided under the General Debt Relief Scheme, linking it to the fiscal performance of the states, as done previously. With a debt of Rs 2.10 lakh crore, inherited from the previous government, Punjab was a revenue deficit state, he said, but the last Finance Commission had omitted the state from revenue deficit grant states.

Grants sought

Amarinder sought B12,000 cr grant for water cycle management in rural and urban areas 

He sought B500 cr for river cleaning and B3,682 crore for groundwater improvement 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp