Lok Sabha elections: AAP, BJP and Congress launch campaigns to cultivate votes in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress have all launched their respective campaigns to woo more than 1 crore voters in Delhi in a three-cornered battle in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Though Delhi has only seven Lok Sabha constituencies, far fewer than bigger states, winning in the national capital is a matter of prestige for the three parties, and the poll fight here is expected to be fierce.

AAP

The first party to get into the poll mode was AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who launched a door-to-door campaign from the New Delhi constituency in October 2018. The AAP is showcasing its work in the health and education sectors while slamming BJP leaders for not doing anything for the city in the past four years.

It has simultaneously launched a donation drive for the party, and people joining the party are being given training on how to campaign for it and mobilize support for rallies and other public gatherings of cabinet ministers in Delhi and neighbouring states.Having decided to contest only around 30 seats in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and the National Capital Region, the party plans to spend its resources selectively.

While inaugurating events or work on pipelines and roads in unauthorized colonies and classrooms in schools, Kejriwal has been asking people to see what the seven BJP MPs in Delhi have done for them.

In the last three months, around 10 wings of the party, for teachers, doctors, lab technicians and others have been formed. In every government event in the past three months, Kejriwal has asked people to vote for AAP.

In each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies, the party has appointed an in-charge, and three of them have been announced as AAP candidates for the Lok Sabha polls -- Atishi in East Delhi, Dilip Pandey in North-East Delhi, and Guggan Singh in North-West Delhi (SC). In 2014, the party lost all the seven seats to the BJP. The party has made it clear that no minister or legislator will be given a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP

Repeating its performance of 2014, when a wave of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped it win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, is the only aim of the saffron party’s campaign. In Delhi the BJP launched its campaign with massive public rallies targeting specific sections of voters, and it has appointed a team of seven workers in charge of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies to get feedback from people who have benefited from various schemes of the Central government. The first rally, called ‘Poorvanchal Maha Kumbh’, was held in September, and since then three more such gatherings have been held--a women’s morcha, an SC/ST Bhim Mahasangam, and a youth rally, the last held on January 20.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been given charge of Delhi by the party’s national president, Amit Shah, is yet to meet the Delhi unit, block and booth presidents. However, party veteran and Union minister Vijay Goel has been politically active in the last one month, holding lunches and award ceremonies even while taking on Arvind Kejriwal in Twitter battles. Goel has launched a ‘Dhol Andolan’, and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari will start a ‘Rath Yatra’ to woo voters.

“The party president is soon going to launch a Rath Yatra in Delhi covering all the seven constituencies. The motive of this yatra would be to make people aware of the false promises that Kejriwal made four years ago. The current chief minister does not have any respect for the post that he is holding,” said a senior leader of the party. The party has not stated if it will field the same candidates as in the last general elections.

Congress

The poll battle is the hardest for the Congress, and the party’s national president, Rahul Gandhi, has handed over the reins to an old and trusted soldier, three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Dikshit has her task cut to --rejuvenating the Congress in Delhi and simultaneously keeping the flock together after bitter divisions during the term of the previous state president, Ajay Maken.

After Dikshit took over, the Congress office has seen an upsurge in the number of visitors. Old cabinet colleagues of Dikshit- Ramakant Goswami and Haroon Yusuf --have been given big responsibilities in the organization, while young faces like Rajesh Lilothia and Devendra Yadav are part of the core team.

Regular meetings of the block presidents, youth, women and jhuugi jhompri clusters are conducted, and the main focus in each constituency and ways to woo voters from different sections of the populace are discussed.

“Our main agenda is to highlight the work which was done during the 15-year rule of the Delhi unit president as chief minister. New ideas are coming up and the campaign strategy has hit the ground” said Rajesh Lilothia, working president. The party’s social media cell has launched a 30-second video with the tag line “Anubhav hai, Raftaar hai, Congress Fir Is Baar hai”. According to sources, Dikshit has brought in huge experience with her, but also is 80 years old, which the AAP thinks will hinder her from holding public gatherings.