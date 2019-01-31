National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 5 lakh  fine on educational institutions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on educational institutions in Delhi that have failed to install rainwater harvesting systems. The fine was imposed as per the NGT’s November 16, 2017 order which had said that any institution failing to install the rainwater harvesting system within two months would be liable to pay the environment compensation.

“In furtherance of the aforesaid judgment, those institutions in which rain water harvesting systems are not operational even today, what to say in two months as directed, we direct such institutions to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each,” the NGT said. Irked at the lackadaisical approach of the officers, it fined each on three officers of the education department. “We impose a cost of Rs 5,000 each on Binay Bhushan, Special Director Education, J P Aggarwal, Director, Higher Education and Geeta Kumari, Deputy Director Education (Primary), South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is to be deposited with NGT Legal Aid Bar Association within a week from today.”

The order came after a status report stated 424 schools do not have rain water harvesting system and work is under progress at 505 others. As for colleges under the Directorate of Higher Education, nine institutions do not have these systems and the same was under construction in three institutions under the South MCD, 106 schools do not have rainwater harvesting system and 23 schools were constructing the system.

“The facts and circumstances leaves no room of doubt that the Judgment passed by the Tribunal on November 16, 2017 which had given a time frame for its compliance, has not been done till date. From the steps taken, a very sorry state of affairs is reflected from the status reports filed by Director of Education and Director of Higher Education,” the NGT said.

It directed the Directorate of Education and Higher Education, and the SDMC to issue notice within a week to those institutions which were not mentioned in the tabulation. The tribunal asked other stakeholders to provide the number of such institutions where the system is not fully functional or not installed. The matter was posted for hearing on February 21.