Home Cities Delhi

NTPC Q3 net profit flat, to issue bonus shares

The flat profit growth was primarily due to higher fuel and borrowing costs. Its total income during the quarter was Rs 24,308.01 crore.

Published: 31st January 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC, Power plant

For representational purpose. (In image: A NTPC power plant.)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

State-run power-sector major NTPC recorded an Rs 2,385.41-crore net profit for the quarter ended December 2018, just marginally higher that the Rs 2,360.81 crore posted in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. However, the company’s board has decided to pay an interim dividend and issue bonus shares to its shareholders, according to a company statement.

The board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:5. That is one new equity bonus share of Rs 10 each for every five existing equity shares of Rs10 each fully paid-up, subject to the shareholders’ approval.

The flat profit growth was primarily due to higher fuel and borrowing costs. Its total income during the quarter was Rs 24,308.01 crore, a rise of 15.27 per cent compared with Rs 21,087.84 crore a year ago.

During the nine months up to December 2018, the company’s net profit was nearly flat at Rs 7,399.57 crore, compared with Rs 7,417.58 crore in the year-ago period. During the same period, total income was Rs 69,633.95 crore, an increase of 13.06 per cent as against Rs 61,590.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, its gross power generation rose to 70.07 billion units (BUs) in the quarter from 67.78 BUs year ago, and its plant load factor (PLF), or capacity utilisation of thermal power plants, was 77.70 per cent, up from 76.92 per cent a year ago. Average power tariff during April-December 2018 was `3.47 per unit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp