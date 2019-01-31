NTPC Q3 net profit flat, to issue bonus shares

ENS Economic Bureau By

Express News Service

State-run power-sector major NTPC recorded an Rs 2,385.41-crore net profit for the quarter ended December 2018, just marginally higher that the Rs 2,360.81 crore posted in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. However, the company’s board has decided to pay an interim dividend and issue bonus shares to its shareholders, according to a company statement.

The board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:5. That is one new equity bonus share of Rs 10 each for every five existing equity shares of Rs10 each fully paid-up, subject to the shareholders’ approval.

The flat profit growth was primarily due to higher fuel and borrowing costs. Its total income during the quarter was Rs 24,308.01 crore, a rise of 15.27 per cent compared with Rs 21,087.84 crore a year ago.

During the nine months up to December 2018, the company’s net profit was nearly flat at Rs 7,399.57 crore, compared with Rs 7,417.58 crore in the year-ago period. During the same period, total income was Rs 69,633.95 crore, an increase of 13.06 per cent as against Rs 61,590.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, its gross power generation rose to 70.07 billion units (BUs) in the quarter from 67.78 BUs year ago, and its plant load factor (PLF), or capacity utilisation of thermal power plants, was 77.70 per cent, up from 76.92 per cent a year ago. Average power tariff during April-December 2018 was `3.47 per unit.