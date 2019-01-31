Padma award for Dhindsa of SAD raises eyebrows in Punjab

Harpeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Padma Bhushan awarded given to veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by the BJP-led NDA government has raised many eyebrows in Punjab’s political circles. Interestingly, the day the list of Padma awards was announced, Dhindsa stunned the Badal family and caused a flutter in the political circles by calling for the resignation of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“Sukhbir Badal should resign from post of (SAD) president to pacify the public anger against party. The SAD needs a new president to tide over the current situation,’’ he had said.The grapevine is that Dhindsa was given the award for speaking out against the Badals. The Centre’s move to select Dhindsa for the award, ignoring five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, left the party surprised. Dhindsa had incidentally resigned from all party posts a few months back, citing personal reasons.

This is the first time that Dhindsa, once considered to be a loyalist of the Badal family, has openly challenged Sukhbir’s leadership. His statement is significant in the light of many senior leaders like Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan resigning from the party in recent months and forming their own party SAD (Taksali).

These leaders had also sought the resignation of Sukhbir and are reportedly in touch with Dhindsa.

Dhindsa has reportedly also advised his son former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa not to contest the Lok Sabha election from Sangrur due to people’s anger with the SAD. Sukhbir has told Parminder to contest from Sangrur.

Former Punjab BJP presiden Kamal Sharma’s meeting with Dindsa after the latter got the award has raised many eyebrows. Terming it as a courtesy call, Sharma said, “It was just a courtesy call since he has got Padma award and I have known him for over a decade.”Political analyst Kuldeep Singh said the Padma award to Dhindsa has been given with “a pure political angle”.