Tom Tailor’s collection for women

By Express News Service

GLAM up your beauty quotient by wearing simple yet elegant outfits from Tom Tailor! Their new collection for women, Rhapsody, is German-tailored high-street fashion range consisting of innumerable casual and denim wears in patterns and prints that anyone can easily relate with.

Created while keeping current international trends in mind, this carefully curated collection is meant for the carefree and wondrous women who believe in thoughtful and easy garments that reflects the happy side of life. The unique exciting ensemble is all about oomph and attitude delivering the fresh seasonal styles, trending patterns and range of colors that every fashion enthusiast is looking for.

The collection is available online (at www.tom-tailor.in) as well as at stores in Gurugram, Mumbai and Kolkata.