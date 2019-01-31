Home Cities Delhi

Vapour recovery device: CPCB to check its efficacy in sparsely populated areas

The green panel said the CPCB may also consider geographical and meteorological questions while furnishing its views on the matter.

Published: 31st January 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The NGT has directed the Central Pollution Control Board to inform it if there is a need to install anti-pollution vapour recovery systems at fuel stations across the country. A vapour recovery device is an instrument to capture displaced vapours that emerge from inside a vehicle’s fuel tank when petrol or diesel is dispensed into it. The tribunal asked the CPCB to give its views on the matter including whether the requirement to install the system should be extended to retail units in areas with less population. 

The green panel said the CPCB may also consider geographical and meteorological questions while furnishing its views on the matter.“We are informed by an officer of the oil company present before this tribunal that the requirement of Vapour Recovery Devices is applicable throughout the country as per the Central Pollution Control Board  guidelines if the capacity of an outlet is more than 300 Kilo litre petrol per month where population of a city is more than 10 lakh,” it said.

The tribunal posted the matter for hearing on April 4.

The green tribunal was hearing a plea by Kerala resident K Sathyadevan seeking directions to install vapour recovery devices at the fuel stations, distribution centres, terminals, railway loading/unloading facilities and airports in the state. The plea contended that petroleum products at fuel stations contribute significantly to air pollution and sought directions to stop the release of volatile compounds during the transfer of petroleum products with Agency inputs.

