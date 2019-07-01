Home Cities Delhi

Few vehicles in Connaught Place as NDMC trials pedestrian-friendly plan

A visitor from Saket said, 'I have never seen Connaught Place so empty. But now people can walk freely and move from one block to another without being concerned about vehicles.'

Vehicular traffic was thin in the inner circle of Connaught Place.

Vehicular traffic was thin in the inner circle of Connaught Place. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Connaught Place, a prime shopping destination in Delhi, wore a different look on Sunday as the New Delhi Municipal Corporation implemented its plan of making the market more pedestrian-friendly on a trial basis. Vehicles were allowed into the inner circle from three radial roads, with four roads meant for the exit, and the inner circle was divided into two lanes, with road dividers separating the pedestrian lane from the one for traffic movement. 

While the parking spaces were the same, the changes in the traffic movement left many visitors baffled and confused, especially those who had come in their cars.“I had read about the changes to be implemented today but was confused when I came here. I am not sure if I misread the information or changes were made at the last moment, but I faced a little difficulty in making the entry. Luckily, they didn’t change the parking set-up,” said Rohit Bansal, who had come with his wife from Uttam Nagar.

Even those who had arrived by metro looked a little surprised at the change.

“I have never seen Connaught Place so empty, that too on a Sunday. But it is a good thing; people can walk freely and move from one block to another without being concerned about vehicles. Otherwise, on weekends everyone faces jostling while walking in the inner circle,” noted Pihu Kukreja from Saket.

The traders, however, were unhappy. They had objected to the NDMC plan, following which the civic body had made changes to it. 

“It is a mess in CP today. The map put out by NDMC is hardly clearly readable and visible. Then changes were made in the entry and exit lanes which were not publicised earlier. There was hardly any trade until 4 pm. We are hoping that some business happens later in the evening so that we can at least make basic sales,” said Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders Association.

Gauhar Siraj, another member of the association and owner of the shop Lion Heart, said that the traffic police was violating rules by forcing people to take illegal turns.“Connaught Place was like a ghost market today. Traffic was not allowed free access to inner circle. From Janpath, they didn’t allow access to any block beyond A block. The traders suffered a loss of more than 90 per cent today,” he claimed.

According to an NDMC official, based on the drill conducted on Saturday, and Sunday’s trial run, a report will be prepared and submitted to the council. The official said that the plan saw people using the authorised parking lots instead of parking their vehicles on the roads.

