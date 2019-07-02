Home Cities Delhi

95-year-old freedom fighter secures pension after 40-year fight 

The court directed the government to disburse the entire arrears of pension along with Rs 1 lakh cost awarded to him within four weeks.

Published: 02nd July 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 95-year-old freedom fighter, who had to run from pillar to post for nearly 40 years to secure his pension, succeeded on Monday with the Delhi High Court directing the Centre to pay him pension along with Rs 1 lakh cost.

The court said people have forgotten the agonies of those who suffered the thorns of ignominy and incarceration so that they could strew the path behind them with roses for generations to follow, like ours, to tread upon.

“Complacency and inertia are endemic to mankind, and the instant case presents a classic example thereof. Ensconced in our ivory towers, we have become blind, and deaf, to the plight of those who made a cosy existence, for us, possible,” Justice C Hari Shankar observed.

The court noted that freedom fighter Heera Singh had applied for grant of pension under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman (SSS) Pension Scheme in 1982 and he had to fight a battle for nearly 40 years to secure his entitlement.

It said out of this period, 25 years were taken by the Centre to reject his application in June 2007, which was filed in March 1982, and “there is no explanation, whatsoever, for this delay”.

Singh, in his petition, said during the freedom struggle, he along with other compatriots had captured a railway station, post office and police station which disconnected avenues of communications, for the British, of Madhubani town from the Darbhanga headquarter, as well as from Patna.

The court directed the government to disburse the entire arrears of pension along with with Rs 1 lakh cost awarded to him within four weeks from Monday, failing which the Centre would have to pay the interest on the entire amount at the rate of 12 per cent per annum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi high court Delhi freedom fighter case India freedom fighter Pension case Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension Scheme
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp