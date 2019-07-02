Are you prepared for the rains?

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

After the searing summer, rains are fairly welcome. But monsoon in Delhi can be unpredictable.

Also, it is quite possible that the entire city may not experience rainfall at the same point in time. It may happen that when Delhi University area is under heavy rains, Rohini in north-west Delhi is totally dry. Or when rains lash Mayur Vihar, residents of Nehru Place are praying to the rain Gods for some mercy. So, it is wise to carry an umbrella or a raincoat to keep yourself from getting wet, and a plastic bag to keep your electronic devices safe.

If you keep certain things in mind, you can very well enjoy the Capital’s monsoon season. Read on:

Begin your day early

Traffic may go from bad to worse during the rainy season. Those living in Delhi know pretty well that a light shower is enough to flood the roads and bring traffic to a standstill. So, leave home earlier than usual if you want to reach your workplace in time. Sure, Delhi Metro will ease your travel woes to a large extent but you still have to use the Delhi roads for that last mile connectivity. Don’t you?

Dress well

Humidity levels in July can, at times, reach 85 per cent. So monsoons can be more exhausting than peak summer months. Wear light clothes that can absorb sweat and keep hand towels and wet tissues in your bag.

As far as possible, go for good quality rubber footwear. It will not only guard against falling on wet slippery roads but also prevent rain-related infections like leptospirosis, eczema, scabies, etc.

Opt for minimal makeup

Monsoon is no reason to dump your makeup kit, but as far as possible opt for products that are non-greasy and non-oily and preferably contain natural ingredients like aloe vera, honey etc. Go easy on foundation and use powder blush to add a zing to your look. For the eyes, use waterproof kajal, eyeliner and mascara and powder eye-shadows.

Ditch the creamy products completely for eyes. Using a range of soft matte lipsticks is a good idea too.

Take care of your health

Aloo chaat, samosa, chole bhature, shawarma, momos, kebabs – there are plenty of street food choices in Delhi. But no matter how tempting it is, don’t gorge on street food if the food outlet is shabby. The highly humid weather slows the process of digestion leading to gastroenteritis, a common disease at this time. And to this the food prepared under unhygienic conditions, and your recipe for falling sick is complete. Also, keep yourself hydrated. You may not feel the urge to drink water but you must keep consuming it.

Enjoy nature and capture it well

Delhi with its scores of parks and green areas and the rain-washed historical monuments looks majestic during this time. Visit the many monuments or go for nature walks at Kamla Nehru Ridge, JNU Parthasarathy Rocks area, Delhi Zoo, Yamuna Biodiversity Park, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, and even India Gate lawns.

If you are new to the city, hop onto the Delhi Tourism’s HOHO bus and take that soulful leisurely tour of the city.