Home Cities Delhi

As Noida battles water crisis, panels formed to drive awareness initiative

Alok Tandon said that Noida’s upcoming and under-construction projects, including district hospital at Sector 39 will be role models for the rainwater harvesting systems. 

Published: 02nd July 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

water crisis

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS)

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Taking note of the city’s depleting groundwater table, the Noida Authority, on the direction of Chairperson Alok Tandon, has formed twenty committees for creating awareness amongst all stakeholders on water conservation.

Tandon has directed the committees to ensure that all completed and ongoing infrastructure projects being implemented in Noida are equipped with rooftop rainwater harvesting systems. The committees will also provide technical assistance and know-how to all stakeholders during the drive, which will be launched from July 4.

A training workshop is also on the anvil on July 3. As per recent reports from the Central Ground Water Board, groundwater in Noida has been decreasing at an average of 1.5 meters each year for the last five years.

According to Noida Authority officials, with festering water crises all across the country, it has become essential to check the depleting water table. “Recharging of groundwater is the need of the hour and action needs to be taken at all levels,” Tandon said.

“We will ensure that no stone goes unturned in ensuring groundwater is recharged in Noida region through regulations and management. At present, Noida has a total of 472 underground water recharging points located in parks and green belts. These are being maintained regularly by the three horticulture divisions of Noida Authority. We are also in the process of restoring wetlands and ponds at five different locations in the city for conserving water. A pilot project of using water saving aerators is also underway,” he said.

Tandon further said that Noida’s upcoming and under-construction projects, including district hospital at Sector 39 and multi-level parking structure at Botanical garden Metro station, will be role models for the rainwater harvesting systems. 

“Corporates and citizens need to step forward to usher in a sustainable and independent approach to save water. Rooftop rainwater harvesting is one such solution,” he said.

“Our teams will encourage all stakeholders, including residents’ welfare associations, to implement the environment-friendly initiative. A meagre 100 cm rainfall annually on a 1,000 square feet roof can provide a full year’s supply of water for drinking and cooking purposes for a family of five,” Tandon added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida water crisis Noida water crisis awareness
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp