As Noida battles water crisis, panels formed to drive awareness initiative

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: Taking note of the city’s depleting groundwater table, the Noida Authority, on the direction of Chairperson Alok Tandon, has formed twenty committees for creating awareness amongst all stakeholders on water conservation.

Tandon has directed the committees to ensure that all completed and ongoing infrastructure projects being implemented in Noida are equipped with rooftop rainwater harvesting systems. The committees will also provide technical assistance and know-how to all stakeholders during the drive, which will be launched from July 4.

A training workshop is also on the anvil on July 3. As per recent reports from the Central Ground Water Board, groundwater in Noida has been decreasing at an average of 1.5 meters each year for the last five years.

According to Noida Authority officials, with festering water crises all across the country, it has become essential to check the depleting water table. “Recharging of groundwater is the need of the hour and action needs to be taken at all levels,” Tandon said.

“We will ensure that no stone goes unturned in ensuring groundwater is recharged in Noida region through regulations and management. At present, Noida has a total of 472 underground water recharging points located in parks and green belts. These are being maintained regularly by the three horticulture divisions of Noida Authority. We are also in the process of restoring wetlands and ponds at five different locations in the city for conserving water. A pilot project of using water saving aerators is also underway,” he said.

Tandon further said that Noida’s upcoming and under-construction projects, including district hospital at Sector 39 and multi-level parking structure at Botanical garden Metro station, will be role models for the rainwater harvesting systems.

“Corporates and citizens need to step forward to usher in a sustainable and independent approach to save water. Rooftop rainwater harvesting is one such solution,” he said.

“Our teams will encourage all stakeholders, including residents’ welfare associations, to implement the environment-friendly initiative. A meagre 100 cm rainfall annually on a 1,000 square feet roof can provide a full year’s supply of water for drinking and cooking purposes for a family of five,” Tandon added.