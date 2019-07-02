Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Cabinet nod to making rainwater harvesting mandatory at city government buildings

Heads of departments have been asked to ensure that all buildings have rainwater harvesting systems installed, the chief minister said.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:34 PM

Kejriwal said the Cabinet has directed rainwater harvesting be made mandatory at all Delhi government buildings.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet Tuesday approved a proposal to make rainwater harvesting mandatory at all city government buildings.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After the meeting, he announced that the Cabinet has directed rainwater harvesting be made mandatory at all Delhi government buildings.

"Delhi cabinet decides to make rainwater harvesting mandatory for all its government buildings. HoDs directed to install systems in buildings which don't have it & existing systems to be cleaned & kept ready before Monsoon rains . @gssjodhpur (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted later.

Heads of departments (HoDs) have been asked to ensure that all buildings have rainwater harvesting systems installed, the chief minister said.

Existing rainwater harvesting systems should be cleaned and made ready for use before monsoon rains hit the national capital, according to Kejriwal.

Comments

