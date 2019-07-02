Delhi Commission for Women set up Transgender Cell to assess violence, abuse complaints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) set up a Transgender Cell on Monday to look into complaints of violence, abuse, harassment and discrimination in the transgender community as well as to create awareness.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal met several people from the community last week to seek their advice on the role and responsibilities of the cell as well as to gain an in-depth understanding about the issues faced by them.

In the meeting, the community expressed concerns about their safety and security and narrated incidents of sexual abuse and harassment. They also spoke of the lack of proper healthcare services, police harassment and violation of basic human rights that make their daily lives miserable.

The community members escalated the identity crisis faced by them as their Aadhar cards despite having an option of the third gender recognises their sex and not the gender with which they associate themselves creating several issues for them. DCW in March had announced of setting up a transgender cell.

“It pains my heart to see the condition of the transgender community as well as the LGBTQ community in our country. The trans community especially are suffering a lot. The Transgender Cell shall focus on the problems faced by the community. It shall also look into complaints of abuse from LGBTQ community,” Maliwal stated.