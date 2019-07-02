Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress writes to party high command, seeks early announcement of candidates for Assembly polls

The Congress announced its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 'very late', which was one of the several reasons behind the party's massive defeat on all seven seats in Delhi, a party leader said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress has approached the party high command seeking early announcement of candidates for the Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit last week wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal recommending for an earliest possible announcement of the candidates, a party leader said.

"This recommendation was based on the report of a committee formed by Dikshit to probe debacle of the party in recent Lok Sabha polls. The report also suggested to avoid outsiders in candidate selection," he said.

The Congress announced its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls "very late", which was one of the several reasons behind the party's massive defeat on all seven seats in Delhi, he said.

In the letter to the top leadership, Dikshit has also sought permission to reorganise party structure on state, district and block level, the Delhi Congress leader said.

"She has sought permission to reconstitute state executive and district and block level units before Assembly polls so that dedicated partymen are in responsible positions to help the party in elections," he said.

Dikshit recently dissolved all 280 block committees. The process to reconstitute the new committees and appoint block presidents is underway.

"Within this week, 280 block observers will be appointed. They will visit each block to collect feedback of senior local leaders on the appointment of block presidents," the party leader said.

The observers will be provided with a checklist while collecting feedback on suitable candidates to be appointed as block presidents, he added.

