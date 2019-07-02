Delhi crime: Family robbed at gunpoint, accused flee after firing at patrol police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A family was robbed at gunpoint by three masked assailants while they were parking their car inside their home in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred after midnight on Saturday when the family was returning home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, northwest, Vijayanta Arya said the victim, Varun Bahl, did not inform the police about the incident immediately.

Personnel from Adarsh Nagar police station, who, she said, were patrolling the area at the time, noticed the three men and chased them on suspicion. “They chased the three bike-borne men and cornered them. They fired at the personnel on patrol and the policemen retaliated. The assailants later fled the spot, she said, adding that efforts are on to nab them.

The three men opened fire after the patrol team intercepted them, the officer said.

#WATCH Delhi: Family robbed at gunpoint by three masked miscreants at the parking of their residence in Model Town area around 3 am today. pic.twitter.com/KLFWbkMVpZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

“The police fired back at the men but they fled the spot,” the officer said, adding no injuries were reported.

The victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday afternoon, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.

A video capturing the incident of robbery went viral on social media. In the CCTV footage, Bahl can be seen driving home with his wife and children on board.

He gets off the car to close the gate while three men enter his residence. His wife can be seen sitting in the car all this time, with their child in her arms.

While two of them rob the man by threatening them at gunpoint, another takes his wife’s phone from her. Police said that the men took Varun’s wallet, containing Rs 19,000 and a gold bracelet.