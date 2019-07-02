Home Cities Delhi

Delhi crime: Family robbed at gunpoint, accused flee after firing at patrol police

A family was robbed at gunpoint by three masked assailants while they were parking their car inside their home in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area.

Published: 02nd July 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi robbery

Express Illustration. (Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A family was robbed at gunpoint by three masked assailants while they were parking their car inside their home in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred after midnight on Saturday when the family was returning home.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, northwest, Vijayanta Arya said the victim, Varun Bahl, did not inform the police about the incident immediately.

Personnel from Adarsh Nagar police station, who, she said, were patrolling the area at the time, noticed the three men and chased them on suspicion. “They chased the three bike-borne men and cornered them. They fired at the personnel on patrol and the policemen retaliated. The assailants later fled the spot, she said, adding that efforts are on to nab them.

The three men opened fire after the patrol team intercepted them, the officer said.

“The police fired back at the men but they fled the spot,” the officer said, adding no injuries were reported.

The victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday afternoon, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.

A video capturing the incident of robbery went viral on social media. In the CCTV footage, Bahl can be seen driving home with his wife and children on board.

He gets off the car to close the gate while three men enter his residence. His wife can be seen sitting in the car all this time, with their child in her arms. 

While two of them rob the man by threatening them at gunpoint, another takes his wife’s phone from her. Police said that the men took Varun’s wallet, containing Rs 19,000 and a gold bracelet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi robbery Delhi robbery gunpoint Delhi theft
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp