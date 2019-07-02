Delhi Development Authority’s institutional plots to be cheaper

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has reduced the minimum reserve price of institutional plots in the national capital to the same as prevailing residential circle rates.

In a recent meeting, the agency passed the proposal to limit the reserve price at par with the residential circle rate of the area.

According to a high ranking official, DDA made three attempts this year to auction these properties but got very little response from the buyers due to high price.

“The poor response to e-auction of institutional land plots was analysed in detail and it was observed that due to high reserve price in comparison to the areas of NCR, bids have not been received in the e-auction” said the official.

In the recent years, it has been observed that the most preferred destination for investors has been Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, which have adopted a process of allotment for development of institutions on leasehold basis except nursing home plots. In Delhi, the DDA follows the method of the auction at a price of 1.5 times the prevailing residential rates.

The institutional plots are mostly sold to buyers who are interested in building schools, colleges, hospitals, dispensary, nursing home and polyclinics.

The move will help save expense for the DDA that it does currently guarding these plots from encroachments on public land.

Most of these land pockets are in outer Delhi, the new rates of the institutional plots will be known on the next auction, expected to be held at the end of this month

“Since the development of education and health facilities requires a substantial amount of funds... it is unlikely that individual/firms would find it financially viable to invest such huge amount of money in activities which are not entirely commercial in nature and are more social oriented.

Therefore, the present factor for calculating Minimum Reserve Price of 1.5 times of residential circle rate...appears to be very high” said the proposal.