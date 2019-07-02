North civic body defers sealing drive in Chandni Chowk’s gold hub 

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sealing drive which was scheduled to happen on Tuesday in Kucha Mahajani market, the gold hub of Chandni Chowk has been deferred for some time.

“A large number of traders have paid the conversion charges. The other traders have requested for some more time. That is being considered,” Varsha Joshi, Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation told The Morning Standard.

A letter was issued by the executive engineer of North MCD which stated that the department has planned sealing action on July 2 against defaulters and shop keepers.

“It is informed that the department has videographed the above-mentioned properties/shops on June 19 before sealing action for not depositing the misuse/conversion charge and also department organised the conversion camp with the consultant associations of Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk. But you have not deposited the requisite conversion/misuse charges till date,” it read.

According to traders association, around 70-80 shops were sent notices.

Yogesh Singhal, President of bullion and jewellers’ association of Kucha Mahajani said the MCD’s move to proceed with the sealing after the traders had paid Rs 1.5 crore in 2017 to the civic body is spreading panic among them.