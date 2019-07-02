Pre-monsoon showers to bless searing Delhi between July 4, 5, says Meteorological department

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Met office on Monday brought cheer to residents reeling under yet another spell of stifling heat and humidity, saying it will officially announce the onset of monsoon in the national capital sometime this week.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said easterly winds are likely to veer towards north India, including Delhi-NCR, over the next few days, dragging in the monsoon. They said the city will receive rainfall between July 4 and 5, which will set the tone for the arrival of monsoon.

“There will be a noticeable shift in the weather pattern over the next 2-3 days, as easterly winds are expected to sweep Delhi-NCR. It will bring down the mercury by three to four notches over the week. The heatwave-like condition, which is prevailing in the city right now, will eventually dissipate,” Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist, IMD, told this newspaper.

Residents woke up to a sweltering Monday, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 41.6°C. The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.6°C. The Met had predicted that the maximum temperature would remain in excess of 40°C till Monday.

“Skies will remain cloudy over the week, with light rains likely in the city. It will be followed by a wet spell between July 4 and 5. We’ll closely watch the movement of easterly winds into Delhi-NCR before officially announcing the onset of monsoon,” Srivastava further said.

In the outskirts of Palam, where the mercury had soared to a record 48°C while the city was in the grip of a severe heatwave, on June 10, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.4 °C on Monday. Aya Nagar sweated at 43.8°C, while Lodhi Road simmered at 41.7°C. However, relief is in the offing, as the mercury is expected to fall below the 40°C-mark and stay there over the next few days.

While some places in the city experienced heatwave-like conditions on Monday, the colour code issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre is likely to slip into ‘green’ and then ‘yellow’, suggesting a significant drop in temperature.

The IMD displays weather conditions in four colour-coded messages — green, yellow, orange and red.