Unable to manage family, 55-year-old hammers them to death

A 55-year-old man allegedly killed three members of his family and later committed suicide, police said, adding the man has been identified as Prakash Singh.

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM : A 55-year-old man allegedly killed three members of his family and later committed suicide early on Monday, police said, adding the man has been identified as Prakash Singh. He was a doctorate of chemistry and was working in a pharmaceutical company. 

His wife Sonu Singh, 49, son Aditya, 12, and daughter Aditi, 21, were hit on their heads with a hammer. Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said that the incident was reported at 8.30 am on Monday by the RWA in Sector 49. Singh committed the crime in his apartment in Uppal Southend Floors. 
The police reached the spot and found that the door was locked from inside. 

“On entering the house, Prakash was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his drawing room. In one room, the bodies of his wife, daughter and son were lying in a pool of blood. Their head seemed to have been struck with a hammer and sharp weapons,” said Bokan.

In the note recovered from his possession, he said that he was unable to manage his family. 
“It was a two-line note explaining that he couldn’t keep the family together and thus chose to kill everybody,” Bokan said, adding, “He committed the crime after midnight.”

