Amit Shah reprimands Delhi Police Commissioner over Hauz Qazi clashes

Amulya Patnaik was summoned by the Home Minister over the incident which was triggered by an argument over parking and led to violence and vandalisation of a temple in Delhi.

Published: 03rd July 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reprimanded Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the clash between two communities in Hauz Qazi area of the capital, sources said.

Patnaik was summoned by the Home Minister in Parliament today over the incident which was triggered by an argument over parking and led to violence and vandalisation of a temple in the area of Chandi Chowk on June 30.

READ MORE | Temple desecration: Communal tensions flare up in Old Delhi, three held

Four persons, including a minor, have been arrested in the case. Security personnel were deployed in the area after tensions heightened.

The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in this case - two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Wednesday in the wake of the incident.

The petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), duly monitored by Court, to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The plea also prayed for initiation of stringent action and formulation of suitable guidelines in order to avoid such attacks on other religious places of worships in future, considering the wider ramifications of such attacks in ensuring communal harmony and peace in the society.

Union Minister for Health and Family welfare and Chandni Chowk lawmaker, Dr Harsh Vardhan had visited the area on Tuesday and appealed for harmony.

"After some altercation & scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings &bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi had tweeted after the clashes.

