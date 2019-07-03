Delhi man held for murdering two wives because 'he was tired of them'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few days after two women were found dead at their house in south Delhi’s Jaitpur area, the police arrested their husband for murdering them.

Jamshed Alam, 35, hailing from Araria in Bihar, was arrested from the Bada Hindu Rao area on Monday. On Thursday morning, Ismat Parveen, 34, and Jabeena, 45, were found dead at their house. Preliminary probe suggested that the deaths were caused by strangulation.

“Since the husband was missing, he became the prime suspect,” DCP, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said. “Jamshed said there used to be quarrel among the three over petty issues and he was tired of them. Therefore, he wanted to get rid of it,” the DCP said.