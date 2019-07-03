Delhi poll: Dikshit for early announcement of Congress nominees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the delay in announcing the Lok Sabha candidates, the Delhi Congress has reached out to its high command well in advance for the finalisation of party nominees for the next year’s Assembly elections.

Last week, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit had written to party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal recommending early announcement of Congress candidates for the Assembly polls.

“The recommendation letter was sent after the report of a five-member committee formed by Dikshit to probe causes for the debacle which the party faced in the Lok Sabha polls. The panel also gave suggestions of fielding candidates, who have been residing in respective constituencies for a substantial period and to ignore outsiders,” a senior Delhi Congress leader said.

In Delhi, the Congress had announced its Lok Sabha candidates late as the senior leadership was caught up in discussions with the Aam Aadmi Party for an elusive alliance, which never materialised. The party leaders are of the opinion that the delayed announcement of candidatures was one of the several reasons behind the massive defeat of the Congress on all seven seats in Delhi. In the letter to the top leadership, Dikshit has sought permission to reorganise the party structure on the state, district and block level.

“She has sought permission to reconstitute state executive and district and block level units before the Assembly polls for having dedicated team at responsible positions to help the party in elections,” the Delhi Congress leader said. Recently, Dikshit had dissolved all 280 block committees. “Within this week, 280 block observers will be appointed. They will visit each block to collect feedback of senior local leaders on the appointment of block presidents,” said another Congress leader.

The observers will be provided with a checklist while collecting feedback on suitable candidates to be appointed as block presidents and prepare their lists, he added.

The Congress was in power for 15 years in Delhi from 1998 to 2013 under Dikshit, who was brought back as the State president to revive the party’s fortunes before the Lok Sabha polls. However, the party failed to win even a single Parliamentary seat in the city.